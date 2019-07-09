England v Ireland: Craig Young hoping to take chance in Test arena

Young has made 43 appearances for Ireland in T20 and ODI cricket

Fast bowler Craig Young admits that his call up to Ireland's Test squad for their game against England at Lord's came as a "shock and a huge relief".

The 29-year-old is one of four players in line to make his Test debut in what will be Ireland's third since being granted full-member status by the ICC.

"This game had been on my mind for a long time," Young said.

"It was just a huge rush of emotions that all the hard work and sleepless nights have been worth it."

The North West Warriors paceman took six wickets in Ireland's Intercontinental Cup win over Scotland on his international debut nearly six years ago.

Despite 43 international caps in white ball cricket, Young's loss of form last year delayed his Test ambitions as he missed out on selection for the games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"There was no masking over the fact I had a tough year at international level last year. I struggled a lot with rhythm and my form was up and down," he said.

"I fought a battle with my bowling action too, with there being and obvious kink on where I'd gone very slingy".

Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker and Simi Singh are the potential debutants in the 14-man squad for the four-day Test from 24-27 July.

"The occasion is enormous for cricket in Ireland," said Young.

"If you'd have told any of us a few years ago that Ireland would be playing against England in a Test at Lord's, they'd have called you crazy".