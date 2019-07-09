Cricket World Cup: Organisers secure tickets for Singapore-to-England road trip family

The Mathur family had driven from Singapore to London via the Arctic Circle in 48 days

Remember the family who drove from Singapore to England to support India at the Cricket World Cup?

The Mathur family took seven weeks to complete their epic road trip via the Arctic Circle to watch India's final group game against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley.

When the semi-finals were confirmed soon after, father Anupam managed to secure tickets for himself and his son Aviv for Tuesday's meeting with New Zealand at Old Trafford.

However, Anupam's parents Akhilesh and Anjana, who came along for the whole journey, were left ticketless.

That was until World Cup organiser Steve Elworthy and his team read our feature on the their trip on Monday.

After BBC Sport put them in touch with the family, the International Cricket Council offered them tickets for the semi-final and Sunday's final at Lord's should India get there.

"The phone call came just hours before the game and it made our day, week, month, year and lifetime all at once," thrilled Anupam said.

"It's just incredible. I had managed to get hold of two tickets for me and my son Aviv whose seventh birthday it is today as well.

"But I couldn't get any for my parents who have also been part of the whole trip. Then the call came and we just couldn't believe it.

"Since the first article on our trip was published, my phone has been inundated with messages from friends and family back home who have been thrilled to read it."

Having already covered nearly 14,000 miles in seven weeks, taking in 17 countries, the family were still hungry to see more places.

They took a day trip from Manchester to Scotland to tick off country number 18, and are also planning on visiting Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland before flying home to Singapore on Monday.

Anupam and his family have also been busy telling their story to the world's media with interviews including the BBC World Service and Test Match Special.

What remains to be seen is if their story has the ultimate happy ending: them witnessing India lift the World Cup on Sunday at Lord's.