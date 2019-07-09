Glamorgan: James Foster joins as T20 Blast consultant

James Foster has coached Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League, Pesahawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, the Vancouver Knights in the Canadian GT20, Afghanistan Boost Defenders, Worcestershire and England Lions.

Former England and Essex wicket-keeper James Foster will join Glamorgan as a coach for their T20 Blast campaign.

Foster will work as a T20 consultant having retired from playing in 2018.

He represented Glamorgan for 18 years and also played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20 internationals.

"James is one of the highest-rated young coaches in the game having already worked with England and in T20 tournaments across the world," interim Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard said.

Foster added: "I'm excited to be working with Glamorgan... and very much looking forward to joining up with Matt Maynard, Colin Ingram and the talented Glamorgan group."