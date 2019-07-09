County Championship: Essex seal three-day win over Yorkshire

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj was the only Yorkshire batsman to pass 20 in their second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Yorkshire 208 & 211: Maharaj 85; Siddle 4-32, Porter 3-62, Harmer 3-72 Essex 328 & 94-2: Browne 33*, Lawrence 18* Essex (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Essex boosted their Championship title hopes with a convincing eight-wicket win over Yorkshire at Chelmsford.

Their sixth victory in seven games lifted them to the top of the Division One table, pending the outcome of Somerset's home match against Notts.

Peter Siddle led the way with 4-32 as Yorkshire were all out for 211 despite Keshav Maharaj's 85 off 71 balls.

Set 92 to win, Essex lost Alastair Cook cheaply, but Nick Browne's unbeaten 33 led them home in 21.5 overs on 94-2.

Yorkshire lost four wickets during the morning after resuming on 38-3 and appeared in serious danger of losing by an innings.

Maharaj met the crisis with aggression and hit five sixes and seven fours as he added 64 for the ninth wicket with Ben Coad, although he was dropped in the deep by Siddle on 43.

The Australian paceman finally produced a beauty to knock out his off stump and Jamie Porter (3-62) had Coad caught at first slip for 18 to end the innings.

Cook was dropped on nought by Tom Kohler-Cadmore as Essex began their run chase, but only made six before the Yorkshire slip fielder atoned for his earlier error, with Steven Patterson making the breakthrough.

Tom Westley was later stumped off Maharaj for 31, but Dan Lawrence (18*) hit three fours in an over off Duanne Olivier to bring the game to an end.