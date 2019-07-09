County Championship: Darren Stevens bowls Kent to verge of victory against Surrey

Darren Stevens, 43, is out of contract at the end of this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 271-9: Elgar 63; Podmore 3-42 & 179-6: Elgar 65, Burns 41; Stevens 4-46 Kent 369: Denly 88, Crawley 69, Bell-Drummond 64; S Curran 3-56, Clarke 3-64 Surrey (5 pts) lead Kent (7 pts) by 81 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens took four wickets as Kent reduced Surrey to 179-6 in their second innings to close in on victory at The Oval.

The 43-year-old removed Mark Stoneman early on when Surrey began their second innings trailing by 98.

Stevens also picked up the wickets of Ben Foakes and Dean Elgar, who scored his second half-century of the match.

The South African's spirited 65 helped Surrey remain in the contest at the end of day three but their lead is just 81.

Despite Elgar's efforts, Stevens was the undoubted star of the day.

Earlier he scored a useful 29 as Kent struggled to 369 all out from their overnight score of 285-4.

However, it was the heroics with the ball that has Kent on the verge of a third County Championship win of the season.

Stevens (4-46) had Stoneman caught behind and, although Rory Burns (41) and Elgar rallied, two wickets in two balls by Matt Milnes (2-38) left Surrey on 107-3.

Medium-pacer Stevens struck again, finding the outside edge of Foakes' bat with a classic outswinger and he then trapped Elgar and Jamie Smith lbw.

Sam Curran (22 not out) and Rikki Clarke (19 not out) guided Surrey to the close without further damage, but Kent remain on top.