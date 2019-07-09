County Championship: Callum Ferguson gives Worcestershire chance of beating Derbyshire

Ben Cox and Callum Ferguson have so far put on 108 for the sixth wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day three): Derbyshire 108 & 377: Lace 132, Madsen 60, Palladino 58; Barnard 4-48 Worcestershire 113 & 156-5: Ferguson 71, Cox 44 Worcestershire (3 pts) need another 217 runs to beat Derbyshire (3 pts) with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Callum Ferguson and Ben Cox kept alive Worcestershire's chance of forcing an unlikely victory with an unbroken 108-run stand against Derbyshire.

The visitors, 272-6 overnight, were finally bowled out for 377, after a 99-run ninth-wicket stand between Tom Lace (132 not out) and Tony Palladino (58).

Set 372 to win, the Pears then collapsed to 48-5 in the 26th over.

But sixth-wicket pair Ferguson (71) and Cox (44) dug in to close on 156-5, still needing 216 on the last day.

After taking two Derbyshire wickets without addition to the overnight score, Worcestershire had hoped to have a lot less to chase.

But, from 277-8, Derbyshire ninth-wicket pair Lace, who hit 17 boundaries in his superb 331-ball unbeaten century, and Palladino (58) put on 99 in 27 overs.

Worcestershire's England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard weighed in with 4-48, his best figures of the season.

Derbyshire then looked set for a three-day win when they took five home second-innings wickets between lunch and tea.

After Palladino began the procession of wickets by having opener Daryl Mitchell caught behind cheaply, Ravi Rampaul and Fynn Hudson-Prentice picked up two wickets apiece.

Hudson-Prentice bowled his first eight overs for eight successive maidens to have the remarkable figures of 8-8-0-2 at one point. But the Derbyshire bowlers were becalmed in the final session to offer Worcestershire growing hopes of a third Championship win of 2019.