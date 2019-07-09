County Championship: Callum Ferguson gives Worcestershire chance of beating Derbyshire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day three):
|Derbyshire 108 & 377: Lace 132, Madsen 60, Palladino 58; Barnard 4-48
|Worcestershire 113 & 156-5: Ferguson 71, Cox 44
|Worcestershire (3 pts) need another 217 runs to beat Derbyshire (3 pts) with five wickets remaining
|Scorecard
Callum Ferguson and Ben Cox kept alive Worcestershire's chance of forcing an unlikely victory with an unbroken 108-run stand against Derbyshire.
The visitors, 272-6 overnight, were finally bowled out for 377, after a 99-run ninth-wicket stand between Tom Lace (132 not out) and Tony Palladino (58).
Set 372 to win, the Pears then collapsed to 48-5 in the 26th over.
But sixth-wicket pair Ferguson (71) and Cox (44) dug in to close on 156-5, still needing 216 on the last day.
After taking two Derbyshire wickets without addition to the overnight score, Worcestershire had hoped to have a lot less to chase.
But, from 277-8, Derbyshire ninth-wicket pair Lace, who hit 17 boundaries in his superb 331-ball unbeaten century, and Palladino (58) put on 99 in 27 overs.
Worcestershire's England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard weighed in with 4-48, his best figures of the season.
Derbyshire then looked set for a three-day win when they took five home second-innings wickets between lunch and tea.
After Palladino began the procession of wickets by having opener Daryl Mitchell caught behind cheaply, Ravi Rampaul and Fynn Hudson-Prentice picked up two wickets apiece.
Hudson-Prentice bowled his first eight overs for eight successive maidens to have the remarkable figures of 8-8-0-2 at one point. But the Derbyshire bowlers were becalmed in the final session to offer Worcestershire growing hopes of a third Championship win of 2019.