Ashes: Pick your England team for first Test v Australia

In winning the World Cup, England proved themselves to be the best one-day side in the world.

But the Test team remain a work in progress, and there are still questions over the make-up of the side heading into this week's four-day match against Ireland at Lord's - their final game before the Ashes.

Has pace bowler Jofra Archer done enough to earn a Test debut? Can the uncapped Jason Roy translate his one-day form into the longer form of the game?

Or (whisper it) are England so short of options at the top of the order that they should ask all-time leading run-scorer Alastair Cook to come out of retirement?

Here's your chance to become a selector for the day by picking your England team for the first Ashes Test against Australia starting on 1 August at Edgbaston.

Make your choice and share it with your friends...

Pick your England Ashes team Who should be in the England side for the first Ashes Test against Australia? Choose your team and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Only selections made by 18:00 BST on 26 July will count towards the BBC Sport readers' XI, which will be published on 27 July.

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.