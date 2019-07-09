England v Australia: Liam Plunkett says World Cup hosts are favourites

Liam Plunkett has taken eight wickets at 23.25 in the World Cup

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: England v Australia Venue: Edgbaston Date: 11 July Start: 10:30 BST

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett says England will be favourites to win their World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia beat England in the group stage but the hosts won their final two matches to reach the semis, while Aaron Finch's men lost to South Africa on Saturday.

"We're back to where we want to be," Plunkett told BBC Sport.

"We know when we play our good cricket we can beat anyone in the world."

England were on the brink of going out of the tournament when they lost to Australia at Lord's, their third defeat of the group stage.

It left them having to win their final two group games and they prevailed over India and New Zealand, the other two semi-finalists.

"We've had a little blip, but I think that came at the right time," added Plunkett. "We gave ourselves a kick up the backside and now we're in a good spot.

"We won those two games convincingly and we still feel like we can be better than that.

"Eoin Morgan, the captain, wants us to express ourselves and we can be even better than we have been in the last two games."

England have not won a World Cup knockout match since 1992, while Australia have won four of the last five tournaments.

But Plunkett, 34, says the home side have been battle-hardened by the conclusion to the group stage, when they were playing under the threat of elimination.

"We know what it's like," said the Surrey paceman. "We've tasted defeat and rebuilt from there. We're back to playing our best cricket and we also know we can keep improving.

"It is a big game. They are good team, but we feel like we can go up another notch from where we have been in the last two games.

"It will be a tough game, but we feel like we're maybe the favourites."