Daryn Smit: Derbyshire wicketkeeper-batsman signs one-year contract extension

Daryn Smit has played 46 matches across all formats during his two and a half seasons with Derbyshire

Derbyshire wicketkeeper-batsman Daryn Smit has extended his contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The 35-year-old South African has captained their Second XI this season, but is yet to appear in the County Championship in 2019.

Smit, who joined Derbyshire in 2017, will continue his coaching qualifications at the club.

"He still has a lot to offer on the field," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"The development of young players is very important at this club and Daryn has played a big role in working with them on and off the field to prepare them for first-team cricket."

Smit added: "To be able to continue playing, while also developing my coaching, is something that is very important to me and I am thankful that Derbyshire have given me that opportunity."