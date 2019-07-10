County Championship: Lancashire salvage draw with Northamptonshire to return to top of Division Two table

Haseeb Hameed was one of four final-day half-centurions for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northamptonshire 442 & 263-9 dec: Keogh 74, Newton 48: Parry 3-59 Lancashire 315& 275-4: Bohannon 65*, Hameed 55, Vilas 53*, Davies 53 Northants (12 pts) drew with Lancashire (10 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire returned to the top of Division Two in the County Championship after escaping with a draw against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Resuming on 214-6, Northants batted on before declaring on 263-9, setting a notional 391 to win in 89 overs.

But they could prise out just four wickets as four Lancashire batsmen posted half-centuries.

England opener Haseeb Hameed went past 50 for just the second time this season as the visitors reached 275-4.

After failing to make any further breakthrough with the new ball, Northants skipper Adam Rossington shook hands with opposite number Dane Vilas at 18:00 BST.

Vilas, by then, was on 53, having shared a 90-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Josh Bohannon, who was on 65.

First-innings centurion Alex Davies earlier added 53 to his first-innings career-best 147 to end up with 200 runs in the match.

How things stand

Lancashire, who are now seven points clear of Glamorgan at the top, host Sussex in their next match, beginning on Saturday.

But the Red Rose have been hit by another injury, with Saqib Mahmood suffering an abdominal problem which will force him out of this Sunday's England Lions game against Australia A at Canterbury.

They went into the match at Northampton without Jimmy Anderson, Tom Bailey and Liam Livingstone, although spinner Matt Parkinson is now fit for selection again.

Northants are now sixth, but just 12 points off the third promotion place,now occupied by Derbyshire, who they face in their next fixture from Sunday.

Just 29 points separate the bottom eight clubs in Division Two, with just one round of fixtures to go before the T20 Blast break.

First Northants contract for Gay

Northamptonshire have awarded a first professional contract to teenage left-hand batsman Emilio Gay.

The 19-year-old, who went to Alastair Cook's old school, Bedford School, has come through the county's youth development system.

"I'm really pleased that one of our own has got his chance to become a professional," said head coach David Ripley.