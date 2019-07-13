County Championship: Nottinghamshire's Ravichandran Ashwin helps bowl Surrey out

Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken 17 wickets in three matches for Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day one): Surrey 240: Elgar 59, Smith 42; Ashwin 6-69, Patterson-White 3-62 Nottinghamshire 20-1: Morkel 1-2 Surrey (1 pt) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 220 runs Scorecard

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 6-69 as Nottinghamshire bowled out Surrey for 240 on the opening day of their match at Trent Bridge.

The 32-year-old trapped openers Rory Burns and Ryan Patel lbw, only for Dean Elgar (59) and Jamie Smith (42) to rebuild by guiding Surrey to 126-2.

But Ashwin dismissed both in quick succession to spark a collapse.

All 10 Surrey wickets fell to spin, with Liam Patterson-White taking 3-62, before the hosts closed on 20-1.

Opener Ben Slater was the only casualty for Nottinghamshire, who have struggled with the bat all season and were 38 points adrift at the bottom of Division One prior to this match.

The introduction of Ashwin has, at least, provided a far greater potency with the ball and his class told on the first day against the Brown Caps.

Brought on to bowl in the eighth over, he trapped Patel in front with his fourth ball and then dismissed Burns for 22 in the same fashion midway through the morning session.

While Nottinghamshire's seamers toiled - including England's Stuart Broad, who finished with figures of 0-34 from his 11 overs - spinners Ashwin, Patterson-White and Samit Patel (1-25) all posed a threat throughout.

The only wicket to fall to pace was that of Slater, who was dismissed by South African paceman Morne Morkel.