County Championship: Yorkshire's Ballance & Kohler-Cadmore make Somerset toil

Gary Ballance now has 850 County Championship runs for Yorkshire this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day one): Yorkshire 282-3: Ballance 111, Kohler-Cadmore 77* Somerset: Yet to bat Yorkshire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Gary Ballance scored his fifth County Championship century of the summer as Yorkshire enjoyed a dominant first day against Division One leaders Somerset.

The 29-year-old struck 111, putting on 199 for the third wicket with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (77 not out), as the Tykes reached 282-3 at the close.

Openers Adam Lyth (35) and Will Fraine (45) also chipped in for the hosts.

Somerset were made to toil without star bowlers Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach, who are in the England Lions squad.

They are currently 15 points clear at the top of the table but could well see that lead evaporate during this round of fixtures, with their bowling attack a huge reason for their success so far this season.

Spinner Dom Bess, who had been on loan with Yorkshire earlier this summer, was the first to strike when he broke Lyth and Fraine's 80-run opening stand by removing the latter.

Lyth followed three overs later, but Ballance and Kohler-Cadmore took control after lunch.

Both batted with great discipline and patience before Ballance eventually fell to Tim Groenewald, who made the England hopeful his 400th first-class victim.

Josh Shaw then helped guide Yorkshire to the close alongside Kohler-Cadmore, who requires another 23 runs on the second day to bring up his ton at Headingley.

Yorkshire centurion Gary Ballance:

"That was a very good day. Getting put in this morning, we knew we had to bat well for the first session, and we did. Then we battled hard for the rest of the day and are in a good position.

"Tom Kohler-Cadmore played very well. He left a lot of balls and was patient. After tea, we upped the rate. They bowled quite well, but we played nicely.

"There were definitely discussions about having a bowl first. With the overheads, we thought there might be a bit in it. But it turned out that batting was all right for us."

Somerset coach Jason Kerr:

"It was a tough day for us. Inserting Yorkshire, we were hoping for better rewards. They played outstandingly well, and we weren't quite at the races today.

"It was a fresh wicket, and we had a bit of local knowledge in Jack Brooks. We felt there was something in the surface, and there was. But we just didn't get enough balls in the right areas and ask enough questions.

"It wasn't a case of us missing Lewis Gregory. It was just that the guys as a unit weren't quite as clinical as they have been. We've got real depth in the squad. Lewis Gregory has missed games already. And we've got Craig Overton back in this game."