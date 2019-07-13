County Championship: Durham counter as Worcestershire frustrated by rain

Ned Eckersley has scored a total of 6,263 runs in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 122-6: Eckersley 39*; Morris 2-23, Leach 2-38 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Durham 0 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire reduced Durham to 122-6 as rain hampered play on the opening day at Chester-le-Street.

Durham had slumped to 47-6 before Ned Eckersley (39 not out) and Ben Raine (25 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 75 to drag them back into the match.

Pace bowlers Charlie Morris (2-23) and Joe Leach (2-38) found success with the ball in the morning session before rain first stopped play at 12:25 BST.

The players were forced off the field four times, with just 40 overs bowled.

Durham head coach James Franklin told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was a funny sort of day, on and off with rain. We managed to get out there between the showers, but ultimately the weather won the race.

"The first session wasn't great viewing from our perspective. It looked a steady start to be honest from Cameron and Alex, but once we lost one wicket we folded a little bit.

"We were in a precarious position. We're starting to get some sort of parity in the game, with Ned and Ben getting a 75-run partnership and still going."

Pears bowling coach Alan Richardson told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We had a look at the games here in the season and four games previously had gone to uncontested tosses.

"There was a little bit of grass on the wicket and it had a bit of purchase which we took advantage of well this morning.

"It's always quite tough when you're on and off for short periods of time. We couldn't string together a bit of rhythm after the first session."