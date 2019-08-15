Ashes quiz: Name England players to make debut against Australia this century
Making your England Test debut is a big enough deal on its own, but to do so against Australia in an Ashes Test is another level.
Before Jofra Archer was handed his cap for the second Ashes Test, only 13 England players this century had made their bow against Australia.
How many can you name? You have three minutes. And your time starts now...
Can you name the England players to make their debut in an Ashes Test since 2000?
