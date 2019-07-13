County Championship: Lancashire dominate Sussex at Old Trafford

Matthew Parkinson has now taken 48 wickets in 27 first-class innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Sussex 127: Salt 40; Parkinson 6-23, Maxwell 4-41 Lancashire 149-1: Davies 72, Jennings 53*; Rawlins 1-17 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Sussex (0 pts) by 22 runs Scorecard

Spinner Matthew Parkinson took a career-best 6-23 as Lancashire skittled Sussex for 127 on day one of their Championship game at Old Trafford.

Along with fellow spinner Glenn Maxwell (4-41) Parkinson helped remove Sussex's last nine wickets for just 50 runs.

Lancashire opener Alex Davies was dropped on nought before going on to score 72 as the Red Rose reached 149-1 in reply.

The hosts lead by 22 runs with nine first-innings wickets remaining.

After winning the toss, Sussex openers Philip Salt (40) and Varun Chopra (32) put on an opening stand of 77, but only England white-ball all-rounder Chris Jordan (22) was able to also reach double figures for the visitors.

Lancashire responded well before Davies was caught behind off the bowling of Delray Rawlins shortly after tea, while skipper Keaton Jennings struck 53 not out as the Division Two leaders look for their fifth win of the season.