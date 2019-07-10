Ireland T20 opener with Zimbabwe abandoned following rain

Umbrellas were required at Stormont as a ball wasn't bowled

Ireland's opening game in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe at Stormont was abandoned following rain.

Wednesday's match was scheduled to start at the Belfast venue at 12:30 BST but was called off at 15:00 because of a wet outfield.

The remaining two matches in the T20 series will take place at Londonderry venue on Friday and Sunday.

Ireland have already earned a 3-0 victory over the tourists in a one-day series.