Dom Bess: Somerset and England spinner returns to Yorkshire on loan for T20 Blast
- From the section Cricket
Somerset and England spinner Dom Bess will return on loan to Yorkshire for the majority of the T20 Blast.
Bess, 21, spent a month on loan earlier this season, featuring in four County Championship matches for Yorkshire.
The off-spinner will be available for 10 of Yorkshire Vikings' 14 Blast fixtures, starting against Notts Outlaws on Friday, 19 July.
"It's a great opportunity for me to really put all the skills I've practiced into performances," he said.