Will Beer: Sussex one-day specialist leg-spinner signs new deal for 2020 season

Will Beer was part of the Sussex side who lost in last year's T20 Blast final against Worcestershire

Sussex leg-spinner Will Beer has signed a new contract that will take him into his 13th year as a professional with the county.

The former England Under-19s all-rounder, now 30, has been on the Sussex playing staff since 2008.

Beer has only made 22 first-class appearances for Sussex, since his first at Lord's in April 2008, but six of those have been this summer.

He has been used mostly by Sussex in limited-overs cricket.

Beer has made 105 Twenty20 appearances, taking 84 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36, making him Sussex's leading T20 wicket-taker in the 16 seasons since the format began in 2003.

He has also taken 54 wickets in 60 List A games, at an economy rate of 5.18, and, with the bat, he has hit career-bests in two formats this summer - 75 in the One-Day Cup win over Essex and 97 as a makeshift opener in the County Championship against Gloucestershire.

"Cricket is moving in a really exciting direction and I am thrilled to be a part of that with Sussex," said Beer. "Hopefully we can finish this season strongly with promotion still up for grabs and the T20 Blast on the horizon."

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: "Will's been a very good servant. Even as an experienced professional, he has shown real signs of improvement - particularly with his batting - over the last 12 months."