Paul Stirling's unbeaten 83 helps Ireland hammer Zimbabwe in T20 contest

Middlesex man Stirling produced on his typical displays of big hitting at Bready

Second T20 International, Bready Zimbabwe 132-8 (13 overs): Ervine 55, Williams 34; Adair 4-40, Young 2-20 Ireland 134-1 (10.5 overs): McCollum 54, Porterfield 49, K O'Brien 35 Ireland won by nine wickets under D/L Scorecard

Paul Stirling's unbeaten 83 from only 36 balls helped Ireland hammer Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second T20 series game at Bready.

In a contest cut to 13 overs after rain at the Londonderry venue, Zimbabwe hit 132-8 with Craig Ervine notching 55.

Stirling and Kevin O'Brien put on 58 inside five overs before the latter departed for 19.

But Stirling's big hitting continued as he finished with seven sixes as the Irish reached the target in 10.5 overs.

Ireland's target had been adjusted to 134 under the DLS calculations.

Andrew Balbirnie was also unbeaten on 28 not out with other impressive home performances including T20 debutant Mark Adair's bowling figures of 4-40.

Adair's victims included Ervine and Zimbabwe's second highest scorer Sean Williams who hit 34.

Gareth Delany made his Ireland debut in Friday's match with his two overs going for 25 runs.

With Wednesday's first game at Stormont being abandoned because of rain, the three-match series will conclude with another game at Bready on Sunday.

Ireland have already earned a 3-0 victory over the tourists in a one-day series.