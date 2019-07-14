County Championship: Dane Vilas unbeaten ton puts Lancashire in command against Sussex
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two):
|Sussex 127: Salt 40; Parkinson 6-23, Maxwell 4-41 & 15-0
|Lancashire 494-6 dec: Vilas 132*, Jones 88, Davies 72; Beer 2-76
|Sussex (1 pt) trail Lancashire (7 pts) by 352 runs wth 10 wickets standing
|Scorecard
An unbeaten 132 by Lancashire captain Dane Vilas helped put his side in command against struggling Sussex.
Vilas was backed-up by half-centuries from Rob Jones (88) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (59) as the Red Rose were able to declare on 494-6.
It gave the hosts a lead of 367 as they pressed on from an overnight 149-1 and put themselves in pole position to strengthen their promotion chances.
Sussex saw out four overs before stumps to reach 15-0 in their second innings.