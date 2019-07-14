County Championship: Roland-Jones gives Middlesex control against Glamorgan

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates after David Lloyd is caught

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Middlesex 384 Malan 166; Carey 4-54 & 189-5 Robson 73*, Simpson 56 Glamorgan 171 Lloyd 67; Helm 5-53, Roland-Jones 4-45 Middlesex (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 402 runs Scorecard

Middlesex have a formidable lead of 402 over Glamorgan at 189-5 in their second innings, going into day three in Cardiff.

Sam Robson (73*) and John Simpson (56) have strengthened the visitors' grip.

Toby Roland-Jones (4-45) made the most of a helpful pitch as Glamorgan were hustled out for an inadequate 171.

David Lloyd's 67 was the top home score, while Tom Helm (5-53) wrapped up the innings with his fifth wicket after his first-evening purple patch.

Lloyd shared half-century stands with Billy Root and Chris Cooke before the visitors' seamers re-established control, as Glamorgan's last five wickets mustered just 28 runs.

A lead of 213 runs was not enough to persuade Dawid Malan to enforce the follow-on, wanting to avoid batting last on the most bowler-friendly Championship pitch of the season in Cardiff.

Although Middlesex slumped to 85-4, they were never under pressure thanks to their first-innings lead, and the Robson-Simpson century partnership blossomed in the evening sunshine to grind down Glamorgan hopes of avoiding a first defeat of the campaign.

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"A very difficult day, they hit their lengths more regularly than we did, then we started well with the ball in the second dig but it's always tough when you're chasing the game.

"It's a wicket where you have to be positive and get forward because it's starting to go more up and down- it's about looking to score rather than sit there and wait for things to happen.

"We've showed in previous games that we can battle draws out so you never know, we'll have to try to bat the rest of the game and we can do it if we get our mindsets right."