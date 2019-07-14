England win their first men's Cricket World Cup in dramatic finale against New Zealand

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, Lord's New Zealand 241-8 (50 overs): Nicholls 55, Woakes 3-37, Plunkett 3-42 England 241 all out (50 overs): Stokes 84, Buttler 59, Neesham 3-43, Ferguson 3-50 England win after super over Scorecard

England won the men's World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand following a dramatic sudden-death super over in one of the most thrilling matches in cricket history.

Both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs, meaning they had to bat again for six balls each.

England scored 15 in their super over. With two runs needed from their final ball to win, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill scored one before being run out.

That meant the super over scores were tied, and England won the title after a wait of 44 years on virtue of having scored more boundaries in the match.

The barely believable final at Lord's was tied twice. That it even got to that stage was astonishing in itself, and the first tied World Cup final was played in front of an electric and ecstatic home of cricket.

England required 15 from the last over of the regular match. Ben Stokes hit a six and benefited when a throw from the deep hit him and went for four overthrows.

He could not get the two needed from the last ball - Mark Wood was run out coming back for the second - but ended 84 not out and joined Jos Buttler at the crease for the super over.

They plundered 15, roared on by an febrile crowd that belted out Sweet Caroline in the change of innings.

In the New Zealand reply, Jimmy Neesham hit Jofra Archer's third ball for six, then scrambled to leave Guptill with two to get.

As Jason Roy's throw came in from deep mid-wicket, a diving Guptill was short as Buttler removed the bails, sending England and the whole of Lord's into delirious celebrations.

Unbelievable finale sets up super over

Chasing 242, England were all but out of the game at 86-4, squeezed by New Zealand's skilful bowling, sharp fielding and smart tactics.

Gradually, they were dragged back into contention by Stokes and Buttler through patience, calmness and a little fortune.

Buttler was the more fluent, scooping and driving, but when he was caught at deep point for 59, England still needed 46 from 31 balls.

It was at this point that Stokes, the man who was hit for four sixes in the final over in England's 2016 World T20 final defeat and was cleared of affray 11 months ago, took control.

After Liam Plunkett was held at long-off in Neesham's 49th over, Trent Boult carried the ball over the boundary for a Stokes six before Archer was bowled.

That left 15 needed from Boult's final set. Two dots were followed by a heave over deep mid-wicket, then came the outrageous moment of fortune.

Diving for his ground to complete a second run, Stokes was inadvertently struck by the throw and deflected the ball for four overthrows to make six in total.

With three runs needed from two balls, Adil Rashid was run out coming back for a second. When Wood suffered the same fate from the final ball, the match was tied.

Slow burning final builds to unforgettable climax

The drama of the finale was at odds with almost of all the match, which was an attritional affair on a tricky surface.

New Zealand stuck doggedly to a plan that centred on batting patience. Henry Nicholls' 55, and 47 from Tom Latham, held things together in the face of some probing England bowling.

The value of the Black Caps' pragmatism in reaching 241-8 was shown when England came to bat.

Matt Henry had Roy caught behind, the miserly Colin de Grandhomme ensured Joe Root suffered a similar fate, Lockie Ferguson got Jonny Bairstow to play on, then took a wonderful catch to hold Eoin Morgan at deep point.

England were floored, then came Stokes, the tie, the super over, and an unforgettable conclusion.

Buzzing Lord's plays its part in history

It can be argued that in just getting to the final, and therefore ensuring that it would be broadcast on free-to-air television, England had already given cricket in the UK an invaluable boost.

But those who did watch witnessed the greatest World Cup final of all-time and one of the most memorable moments in British sporting history.

As spectators streamed from St John's Wood Station on Sunday morning, they were greeted by drummers, jugglers and dancers on roller skates.

Inside the ground, they saw parachutists land on the Nursery Ground before the spine-tingling spectacle of the national anthems.

That, though, was nothing compared to the emotion of the final hour, one of the most dramatic passages of sport you could ever wish to see.

The explosion of noise when England sealed victory was deafening and as the trophy was lifted, the crowd rightly sang that cricket was coming home.

England's journey ends in glory

This was the day that English cricket had been building to for four years, going back to when England were dumped out of the last World Cup in the first round.

Off the field, a renewed focus was placed on one-day cricket through the vision of former director of cricket Andrew Strauss.

On it, captain Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss gave the players a new freedom and they responded with some spectacular performances, particularly with the bat.

They began the World Cup as favourites and the number one ranked side, but at one stage found themselves one defeat from elimination.

Morgan's men reversed their fortunes and swept into the final with three successive victories, including a memorable semi-final demolition of Australia.

In the final, the rollercoaster continued, only for the heroics of Stokes to leave England as worthy champions, matching the achievement of the England women's team on the same ground two years ago.

And Morgan, the architect of it all, joined immortals Bobby Moore and Martin Johnson as men to have lifted a World Cup for England.

