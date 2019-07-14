England win Cricket World Cup: The most nail-biting match in cricket history?

Media playback is not supported on this device How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

It was the match that had absolutely everything.

England won the men's Cricket World Cup for the first time with the most incredible finish the sport - perhaps all sport - has ever seen.

It had us all gripped, nervously watching through our hands or from behind sofas with hearts thumping in our chests.

It was the perfect finale to a dramatic sporting Sunday. And was it predicted by one of England's heroes?

How the Lord's finale gripped the nation

Nerves were jangling throughout the day as England edged closer and closer to their target of 242, which looked so distant when England slipped to 86-4.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler had scrapped their way through some difficult periods to bring the finishing line within sight. But it still felt so far away. Was it just a mirage?

As sporting contests go, it was a slow burner - a low-scoring game springing into life as a conclusion neared.

A truly remarkable ending took its first twist when, in the penultimate over, key England batsman Stokes was caught on the boundary by Trent Boult.

It looked like heartbreak for England. Their hopes were diminishing - but there was a 'catch'.

Boult had inadvertently stepped on the boundary rope when grasping the ball. That meant, rather than Stokes having to slump back to the famous Lord's pavilion, six more runs were added to England's total and Stokes survived.

England needed 15 from the final over to win.

Boult steps on boundary rope to give Stokes crucial six

'My heart is jumping out of my chest'

For Stokes this was his chance of redemption. He has had difficult times on and off the field in recent years.

In 2016 he was the bowler hit for four sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in the final over of the World Twenty20 final as West Indies beat England. Sunday's final also came 11 months to the day since he was cleared of affray in court.

From the third ball of the final over, the all-rounder sent Lord's into delirium. He swept fast bowler Boult into the stands for six more. The England win was on.

What came next was remarkable, and a cruel stroke of misfortune for New Zealand.

England needed nine from three balls. Stokes flicked two into the deep. It didn't look like being enough but as the throw came in, the ball hit the bat of the diving Stokes and deflected to the boundary.

It was the strangest of six runs, unlike any Lord's had seen. Unlike anything cricket had ever seen.

England get freak six runs after incredible Stokes deflection

Perhaps, BBC Sport reader Adam summed it up best...

'Oh great. Penalties!'

But despite those runs, two run outs came next.

Nobody could believe it. After 100 overs, the teams could not be separated. The match was tied. A super over - the best of six balls - was needed to decide who would take home the trophy.

While journalists up and down the land checked the specific rules for a super over, fans drew parallels with some of English sport's other nail-biting moments.

At the same time, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were battling it out in a final-set tie-break across London. The way both events built to simultaneous crescendos was impressive - as if the sporting gods had planned it all along.

When the drama got too much...

So to the super over.

England to bat first, with six balls to score as many runs as possible.

A few months ago a World Cup final wasn't even on the radar of England's new bowling star Jofra Archer. The Barbados-born paceman wasn't eligible to play.

Yet he might just have predicted it all. In true Nostradamus style.

England sent out Stokes and Buttler to bat. Lord's roared in anticipation.

The duo stayed calm. They hit two boundaries on their way to posting 15-0 from their six balls.

The drama had everyone gripped. Cricket was gaining new fans. For others it was too much...

Now for the climax.

A six-week World Cup came down to this.

New Zealand had to score 16 from six balls to win the World Cup. Did Jofra know that all along? His old tweets were uncanny.

The 24-year-old, playing in just his 14th international match, was the one chosen by England captain Eoin Morgan to bowl the crucial six balls.

Archer looked calm and composed while the rest of us were shaking, too nervous to function normally.

Again it was one of the bowler's tweets that told it best.

Yes, Jof. Yes we have. And yes, we were.

From sickness to euphoria

After all that had gone before, the final over was never going to be easy.

A wide from Archer increased the English doubts and made the Kiwis believe. Then a huge six from batsman Jimmy Neesham. Was it going to be agony for England?

But Archer wasn't done yet and neither were England. He corrected his lines.

New Zealand needed two to win from the final ball. One run would not be enough for them.

Archer bowled full. Batsman Martin Guptill pushed into the deep. Lord's held its breath. The batsman turned for the second run. This is it. Here comes the throw. GONE!

Agony for New Zealand. Ecstasy for England.

Frenzied celebration both on the pitch, in the crowd and across the country.

Watch the moment England won the World Cup

Even the most experienced of players, and cricket lovers who thought they had seen it all before, did not know what to do.

Laugh, cheer or cry? Maybe all three at once.

England had done it in the most incredible way possible.

A stunning end to an amazing match. England lifted the World Cup for the first time. But was cricket the winner? Will the sport ever be the same in this country again?