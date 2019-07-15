World Cup team of the tournament: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Joe Root & Jason Roy selected

Jason Roy scored 443 runs at an average of 63.28 during the World Cup

England World Cup winners Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes have made the team of the tournament.

England beat New Zealand in a super over on Sunday after one of the most amazing games of cricket ever played.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson - who was named player of the tournament - has been given the captaincy of the XI, which is selected by an International Cricket Council panel.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is also in the side.

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma and seamer Jasprit Bumrah are included, with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan the only player from outside the four semi-finalists selected.

Alex Carey has been chosen as the wicketkeeper, while Australia team-mate Mitchell Starc - who was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 27 - completes the XI.

World Cup team of the tournament

1. Jason Roy (England) - 443 runs at average of 63.28

2. Rohit Sharma (India) - 648 runs at 81.00

3. Kane Williamson, capt (New Zealand) - 578 runs at 82.57

4. Joe Root (England) - 556 runs at 61.77

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at average of 36.27

6. Ben Stokes (England) - 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) - 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 27 wickets at 18.59

9. Jofra Archer (England) - 20 wickets at 23.05

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - 21 wickets at 19.47

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 18 wickets at 20.61