County Championship: Lancashire wrap up big win over Sussex

Matt Parkinson (right) ended the match with figures of 10-165

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Sussex 127 & 316: Rawlins 100, Wiese 77; Parkinson 4-142 Lancashire 494-6 dec: Vilas 132*, Jones 88, Davies 72, Jennings 65, Maxwell 59 Lancashire (23 pts) beat Sussex (1 pt) by an innings and 51 runs Scorecard

Lancashire strengthened their promotion bid after beating Sussex by an innings and 51 runs inside three days.

After resuming on 15-0 in their second innings, 352 runs behind Lancashire's first-innings score, Sussex were reduced to 39-4 at Old Trafford.

Delray Rawlins (100) hit his maiden first-class ton to resist alongside Phil Salt and David Wiese (77) but Matt Parkinson (4-142) removed the trio.

Graham Onions (3-18) helped Parkinson wrap up victory shortly after tea.

The win means Lancashire remain unbeaten in Division Two this season and extends their lead at the top of the table to 30 points, with second-placed Glamorgan facing a big run-chase at home to Middlesex.

However, Sussex's hopes of a return to the top flight suffered another blow with a third successive defeat in a five-match winless spell - with their top-order batsmen once again failing to make an impact.

Rawlins' previous high score in first-class cricket was 96, and his century came in 99 balls and included 12 fours and three sixes.

The 21-year-old was out the very next ball after reaching the landmark, being caught and bowled by Parkinson, who ended the match with figures of 10-165.