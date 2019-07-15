County Championship: Leaders Somerset made to follow on against Yorkshire

Keshav Maharaj is playing the last of his three games for Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three): Yorkshire 520: Ballance 111, Kohler-Cadmore 102, Brook 101; Bess 4-130 Somerset 196: Maharaj 7-52 & 159-4 (f/o): Banton 58* Somerset (1 pt) trail Yorkshire (6 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Division One leaders Somerset face defeat against Yorkshire after being forced to follow on at Headingley.

Following Yorkshire's mammoth first-innings 520, Somerset were bowled out for 196 having begun day three on 76-4.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj did the damage for the hosts with 7-52, with Jamie Overton making 52 not out.

Somerset then closed on 159-4 in their second innings after falling from 89-0, to head into the final day still trailing by 165.

With second-placed Essex in a good position to beat Warwickshire, Somerset are likely to be overtaken at the top if they do indeed lose.

Somerset's batsmen had no answer to left-armer Maharaj who bowled unchanged from the very first over of the day and picked up all six remaining first-innings wickets.

Overton's half-century, which contained three sixes, merely held up Yorkshire who had little hesitation in asking their opponents to bat again.

Captain Tom Abell (51) and Azhar Ali (41) got the visitors' second innings off to a fine start, but three quick wickets, including James Hildreth falling to Maharaj, saw them stumble.

Tom Banton (58 not out) went on the charge with a flurry of fours, but Maharaj got George Bartlett caught at slip late in the day to cap Yorkshire's dominance.