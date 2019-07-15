County Championship: Kent establish first-innings lead over Hampshire

Kent batsman Heino Kuhn hit his fourth half-century of the Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Hampshire 409-9 dec &119-2: Rahane 42 Kent 555: Denly 154, Kuhn 95, Bell-Drummond 94; Edwards 5-118 Hampshire (6 pts) trail Kent (7 pts) by 27 runs Scorecard

Kent piled up 555 against Hampshire in a high-scoring game at Southampton.

Picking up on 319-3, Kent captain Joe Denly reached 154 before being trapped lbw by Keith Barker with the new ball.

Heino Kuhn (95) and Darren Stevens (60) helped extend Kent's advantage as they were bowled out with a lead of 146 runs - as Fidel Edwards took 5-118.

Hampshire lost Felix Organ and Ajinkya Rahane (42) but Ian Holland and Rilee Rossouw guided them to 119-2 at the close, 27 runs behind the visitors.

England batsman Denly added 16 runs to his overnight score, with his innings including 20 fours and one six, before he was caught out by an inswinging ball by Barker.

Edwards picked up the wickets of Ollie Robinson and Grant Stewart - the latter for a duck - in quick succession but Kent surpassed Hampshire's first innings total and continued to pile on the runs as Stevens and Kuhn put on 92 for the seventh wicket.

Kuhn fell short of his first Championship century of the campaign as he was roughed up by some short balls by Edwards and eventually clean bowled by the former West Indies Test bowler.

Hampshire came under pressure early in their second innings when Stevens (1-10) removed Organ lbw and Stewart ended India batsman Rahane's final innings for the county, leaving the hosts on 66-2.

However, Holland and Rossouw were both left on 37 not out at stumps, with both sides hoping for a final-day victory in order to keep their faint title hopes alive.