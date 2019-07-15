County Championship: Northants on course for win after exciting day at Derbyshire

Ben Sanderson took six wickets in two innings on an action-packed day at Chesterfield

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day two): Northamptonshire 342: Bavuma 134 & 122:; Palladino 4-33 Derbyshire 146: Sanderson 5-46 & 155-5: Lace 34*; Procter 2-9 Derbyshire (3 pts) need 164 runs to beat Northants (3 pts) Scorecard

Northants look set to secure victory over Derbyshire after an exciting day where 24 wickets fell at Chesterfield.

Replying to 342, the hosts resumed on 34-1 but, an entertaining half-century from all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice (55*) aside, they offered little resistance as they fell to 146 all out.

The visitors chose not to enforce the follow on but quickly slipped to 39-5 and finished on 122 all out.

Derbyshire, chasing an unlikely 319 for victory, ended the day on 155-5.

Opener Billy Godleman set about making a dent into the target but was brilliantly stumped by Adam Rossington off the bowling of Ben Sanderson, having scored 25 from 11 deliveries.

Any lingering hopes of a home win are likely to rest on the shoulders of batsman Tom Lace, who finished the day on 34 not out.

Northants made a great start to the day in the field, with a superb spell from seamer Sanderson (5-46) accounting for the wickets of Lace, Leus du Plooy, Harvey Hosein and skipper Goldeman.

Their decision not to make the Derbyshire follow on was probably motivated by the fear of having to go back out to bat on a deteriorating pitch on day three but their second innings lasted just 30.2 overs.