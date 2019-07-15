England's World Cup win: 'My greatest day in cricket' - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Sunday's World Cup win against New Zealand at Lord's was "the greatest day I have had in cricket".

England won their first World Cup by virtue of more boundaries after an incredible contest in which both the match and the super over were tied.

Vaughan led England to victory in the memorable Ashes series of 2005.

Asked about Sunday, he said: "I was a nervous wreck because for us in this country we needed a World Cup win."

Listen to the Tuffers and Vaughan postcast:England are World Champions

On Monday, the England team held a victory celebration at The Oval and then travelled across London to have a reception at 10 Downing Street with Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Our heroes we have been watching for the last four years needed that reward, our sport needed it," Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5 live's Tuffers and Vaughan programme. "I have never felt like that since I retired. It was so nerve wracking because you can't do anything.

"We've all had great days in cricket - that's the greatest day I have ever had in cricket.

"It's because I'm a bit older and wiser and I could see the players. They don't know what they have done yet, they don't know the impact they are going to have. In a few years the players are going to get stopped in the street and told by people, 'We only got into cricket because of you. My son or daughter started playing because of you.'

"We get that still from 2005 and they are still the best moments - when people come up to you and say they only started playing because of '05.

"Those lads yesterday, both teams - they were both tremendous - are going to get that for the rest of their lives. People will stop them in the street and say, 'Thank you for that day.'

"There are diverse cultures in the England dressing room, it's a team everyone can relate to, they're a really good set of lads, they have coped with the pressure brilliantly. I don't think there has ever been a greater game of cricket and what they can do as a group is transform the way people look at cricket in this country."

'All the ingredients to be an incredible team'

The England squad celebrated with fans at The Oval on Monday

A truly unbelievable finish at Lord's - only the fifth tie in 432 World Cup matches - saw England require 15 from the last over of the regular match. The drama intensified when a throw from the deep ricocheted off the bat of Ben Stokes as he dived for ground and was inadvertently deflected for four overthrows.

Incredibly, both teams then scored 15 from their super over.

"England have played this glorious flamboyant game for four years and on the ultimate pressure day they were asked to do something they don't necessarily want to do," Vaughan said.

"To play in the old fashioned way, almost like saying, 'Can you do it on a Tuesday night at Burnley when it's raining?' Can you play smart and go against your natural grain of trying to whack it into the stand?

"Jos Buttler calmed everything down, whenever he is out there I take a nice deep breath. When he got out I thought we'd lost the game, he reads the game better than anybody.

"This England side have got such an opportunity. If they can stay level and really drive what they have done over the last four years and go again, they will have a team that's very competitive in four years and for the T20 World Cup next year.

"We need to see this England side use the last six weeks and really get the Test team playing with consistency. They have got all the ingredients to be an incredible cricket team across Tests, 50 overs and T20.

"I don't think there has ever been a better set of England players to sell the game and make sure all the kids are in their gardens trying to copy them."