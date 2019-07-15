Cricket World Cup: England meet Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street

England lost two of their first six group matches but recovered to win the World Cup for the first time

England's World Cup-winning cricket team have met Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

Both England and New Zealand scored 241 runs from their 50 overs in Sunday's final at Lord's, before Eoin Morgan's side won after a dramatic super over.

The victory meant England won the World Cup for the first time after losing in the finals of the 1979, 1987 and 1992 competitions.

May and Morgan were pictured sharing a joke before they posed with the trophy.

Cricket fan May was at Lord's on Sunday and tweeted 'well done' to the team after their victory.

Another former Prime Minister, Sir John Major, who is an honorary life vice-president of Surrey County Cricket Club, was also at the reception at Downing Street.

"You have helped the nation fall in love with cricket once again," May told the England players.

"The final was not just cricket at its best but sport at its best - courage, character, sportsmanship, drama, incredible skill and even the odd slice of luck - all combining to create a real thriller, one of the great sporting spectacles of our time.

"It was a fitting end to what has been a great tournament - and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in once again making our country a sporting showcase for the world."

Prime Minister Theresa May and England captain Eoin Morgan share a joke

Jos Buttler was involved in the run out of New Zealand's Martin Guptill to give England the World Cup victory

England's Jofra Archer was the bowler as New Zealand faced their super over

The England players attended a champagne reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major pictured speaking to England coach Paul Collingwood