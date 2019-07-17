Colin Ingram: Globetrotting cricketer comes 'home' again to Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Glamorgan are capable of winning this season's T20 Blast according to captain Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram is happy to be back in his "cricketing home" in Wales after 12 months playing in the Caribbean, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

The South African batsman is back for a sixth summer in Glamorgan to lead the Welsh county in the T20 Blast which starts on Thursday evening against Somerset in Cardiff.

"Coming back to Wales is a highlight in my calendar," said Ingram.

"I feel Glamorgan is my cricketing home now even though I only spend two months of the year here.

"I look forward to it and have made some great friends here and am settled. I am raring to go."

Since signing for Glamorgan in 2014 and effectively ending his international career, Ingram has become one of the most effective short-form batsmen in domestic leagues all around the world.

The 34-year-old plies his trade around the world and has represented Adelaide Strikers in Australia BBL, Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

This was before the 34-year-old was picked up by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League auction for around £715,000.

"It has been really busy," said Ingram.

"The T20 cricket circuit has opened up and I have enjoyed the travel and playing in different teams and exploring different opportunities.

"I like to get out and experience things and have really enjoyed the year."

There have been the highs like scoring 127 not out off 59 balls to spur Karachi Kings to a six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Colin Ingram played 31 one-day internationals and nine T20 matches for South Africa between 2010 and 2013

By contrast his IPL campaign yielded a modest 184 runs in 12 innings with the Delhi Capitals using Ingram ineffectively in an unfamiliar middle order finishing role.

Batting at three for Glamorgan in 2018, Ingram scored 430 runs in 11 T20 Blast matches at an average of 53 and a strike rate of almost 165.

"He is a high class player," said Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard.

"In this format of the game he is one of the best in the world. What he brings to the team in terms of leadership and knowledge around the globe and more importantly in this country.

"It's brilliant to have him back and he is full of energy and he brings a huge amount to the team."

Ingram believes the T20 Blast competes with the domestic leagues around the world despite a new Hundred tournament being introduced in England and Wales from 2020.

"This tournament is right up there," said Ingram.

"Each one is slightly different and I enjoy the summer here and county cricket has a whole different feel to other places.

"People get behind it in the summer and it feels like a different crowd to somewhere like the IPL where everyone is screaming like crazy."

Ingram hopes Glamorgan can win this year's tournament.

"We have grown into a good T20 brand over the last couple of seasons and it is about maintaining that," said Ingram.

"Finals Day is a must in our calendar and hopefully we can win it."