Women's Ashes: Kirstie Gordon & Katherine Brunt in England Test squad

Kirstie Gordon was England's most successful bowler at the Women's World Twenty20, taking eight wickets as they finished runners-up

Kirstie Gordon and Katherine Brunt have been named in England's squad for the one-off Women's Ashes Test.

Left-arm spinner Gordon, 21, impressed in November's World Twenty20 before suffering a lower back stress fracture.

Fast bowler Brunt, 34, has had a recurring back injury but is fit for Thursday's match in Taunton.

The hosts' hopes of winning the multi-format series against Australia are all but over after losing the three one-day internationals.

"It's obviously a very important match for us and we need to win it to stay in the series," said England captain Heather Knight.

Gordon has been brought in after taking eight wickets in the warm-up fixture between Australia and England Women's Academy, which saw centuries for the hosts' Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Nat Sciver.

Danni Wyatt and Jenny Gunn, who were in the ODI squad, will stay with the academy side for the T20s against Australia A and Ireland.

Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley are staying with the Test group in Taunton as cover.

England need to win the Test and all three T20 internationals to beat Australia, who hold the Ashes after victory on English soil in 2015 and a drawn series in 2017.

Two points were on offer for each of the one-day internationals, four points will go to the winner of the showpiece Test, and there are then two for each of the T20 matches.

"The beauty of the multi-format points series means we're still very much in the battle," Knight added. "We can get back to 6-4 with a win in the Test match and that's exciting.

"We're raring to go again to get back into the Ashes."

Full squad

Heather Knight (capt)

Tammy Beaumont

Katherine Brunt

Kate Cross

Sophie Ecclestone

Georgia Elwiss

Kirstie Gordon

Amy Jones

Laura Marsh

Nat Sciver

Anya Shrubsole

Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper)

Lauren Winfield