County Championship: Middlesex inflict Glamorgan's first loss

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Middlesex 384 & 342: Robson 142*, Simpson 56 Glamorgan 171& 299 Hemphrey 72, Labuschagne 51; Roland-Jones 5-68 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 256 runs Scorecard

Toby Roland-Jones bowled Middlesex to a massive 256-run win over Glamorgan as the visitors wrapped up the last four wickets on day four.

Roland-Jones (5-68) took the day's first three wickets to make his tally 19 in two matches.

Charlie Hemphrey's patient 72 was the top score for Glamorgan.

Middlesex's third win of the season makes them serious promotion contenders while Glamorgan remain second after their first defeat.

The home side's overnight pair survived until the second new ball, when Roland-Jones had Hemphrey caught down the leg-side for 72 and Graham Wagg (40) edged to slip.

Some late hitting from Marchant de Lange (45 not out) and Michael Hogan (22) provided entertainment before Hogan holed out off Nathan Sowter.

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones told BBC Sport Wales: "We turned up hoping to carry on the momentum from the first three days so I'm really pleased to take the wickets again.

"We've worked on being a bit more aggressive and that's a good blueprint for us to push hard in these next few (Championship) games."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard added: "They've beaten us in every innings so no complaints, but if you told us at the start of the season we'd be in second place with four matches to go we would have bitten your hands off.

"We've got some good matches left against Lancashire at Colwyn Bay, then Worcester, Leicestershire (home) and finishing at Durham, so really exciting opportunities for the last four games."