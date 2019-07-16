County Championship: Northamptonshire beat Derbyshire by 73 runs

Luke Procter tore through the Derbyshire middle order on the second evening

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day three): Northamptonshire 342: Bavuma 134 & 122: Palladino 4-33 Derbyshire 146: Sanderson 5-46 & 246: Lace 41; Procter 4-26 Northamptonshire (19 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 73 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire completed a fine 73-run victory over Derbyshire inside three days at Chesterfield.

The home side resumed on 155-5, needing 164 more runs to earn an unlikely win, but the early loss of key man Tom Lace for 41 ended any lingering hopes.

Luis Reece (33) was the only other batsman to score 30 or more, with seamer Luke Procter taking 4-26.

The result lifted Northants above Derbyshire in the Division Two table and keeps them in the promotion race.