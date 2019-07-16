County Championship: Yorkshire thump Somerset by an innings and 73 runs

Somerset were without Lewis Gregory (pictured) and Jack Leach because of England Lions call-ups

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Yorkshire 520: Ballance 111, Kohler-Cadmore 102, Brook 101; Bess 4-130 Somerset 196: Maharaj 7-52 & 251 (f/o): Banton 63; Patterson 4-54 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Somerset (1 pt) by an innings and 73 runs Scorecard

Somerset's chances of a first-ever County Championship title were dealt a blow as Yorkshire wrapped up an innings-and-73-run win at Headingley.

Tom Abell's side only took one point from the game and have been replaced by Essex at the top of Division One.

Somerset resumed on 159-4 in their second innings, still trailing by 165.

Steven Patterson bowled Tom Banton (63) early on before the lower order rallied, but it was not enough as Somerset were all out for 251.

Essex, champions in 2017, beat Warwickshire after lunch on Tuesday to move four points clear of Somerset with four matches remaining.

The two meet in what could be a title-deciding fixture at Taunton in the final round, starting on 23 September.

Somerset will perhaps rue the loss of their two leading wicket takers this season, Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach, to England Lions for the visit to Leeds.

But they were thoroughly outplayed from start to finish by a third-placed Yorkshire side who still have a bit of hope of a late title push themselves.

Somerset paceman Jamie Overton had said he had confidence they could bat all day around Banton at stumps on day three.

But the 20-year-old had added just five to his overnight 58 when he was beaten by a ball that jagged back from Tykes captain Patterson (4-54).

Dom Bess went in the same fashion shortly after to another cutter from the seamer and Steven Davies chipped Patterson tamely to cover.

Overton and twin brother Craig took the attack to the bowlers briefly, before South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-75) removed the former lbw for his 10th wicket of the match.

Yorkshire sealed the win shortly before lunch when Craig Overton went lbw to Patterson, but they will almost certainly have to win their last four matches to be in with a chance of a 34th County Championship crown.