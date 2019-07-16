County Championship: Kent settle for draw at Hampshire

Joe Denly was the pick of the Kent bowlers, taking 3-48 as Hampshire were dismissed for 298 in their second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Hampshire 409-9 dec & 298: Holland 69, Russouw 66; Denly 3-48 Kent 555: Denly 154, Edwards 5-118 & 57-3 Kent (12 pts) drew with Hampshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Kent settled for a draw at Hampshire after calling time on a tough run-chase in the final hour.

After Hampshire lost their last four wickets for 28 runs in the final session, Kent needed 153 from 17 overs.

But the visitors decided to shake hands having been reduced to 57-3 in the ninth over of their chase.

Earlier the hosts had stumbled from 184-2 to 186-5, when Ian Holland (69) and Rilee Rossouw (66) both went, before they were bowled out for 298.

Resuming on 119-2, trailing by 27, Hampshire got in front of the visitors in the morning session, with both batsmen passing their half-centuries, before spin undid their middle order before lunch.

Joe Denly (3-48) made the breakthrough as Rossouw was caught in the deep by Daniel Bell-Drummond and, after Ollie Rayner had Holland caught behind in the following over, Denly returned to trap Gareth Berg lbw for a duck.

Darren Stevens had Lewis McManus caught in the slips by Sean Dickson but Kent's bowling attack lost momentum after taking the new ball.

But the departure of Aneurin Donald for 43, hooking a short ball from Matthew Milnes to Bell-Drummond, prompted a collapse which gave Kent a glimmer of victory.

With no fielding restrictions in place in the County Championship, the likelihood of a successful chase appeared distant, and Kent lost Dickson in the second over of their innings.

Alex Blake, in as a concussion replacement for Heino Kuhn, was out for 15 as he was caught by McManus off Fidel Edwards and after Bell-Drummond played a delivery from Kyle Abbott onto his own stumps in the following over, the visitors decided to split the points with the required run-rate rising.