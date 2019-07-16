County Championship: Essex beat Warwickshire to go top of Division One

Simon Harmer took eight wickets in the match to help Essex to victory - and has 65 this season in all

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Essex 245: Cook 84, Rhodes 5-17 & 316-9 dec: Cook 83; Rhodes 4-38 Warwickshire 161: Siddle 5-33 & 213: Burgess 64, Banks 50; Harmer 6-75 Essex (20 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 187 runs Scorecard

Essex moved to the top of the Division One table as they maintained their 100% home record with a 187-run win over Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

The Bears, chasing 401 for victory, resumed on 67-1 but soon lost opener Liam Banks for 50, caught by Tom Westley at third slip off Peter Siddle.

Spinner Simon Harmer (6-75) then tore through the visitors' order with four wickets in 20 balls.

They bowled out Warwickshire for 213 after lunch to move above Somerset.

The 2017 champions now hold a four-point lead at the top of the table, with Somerset's resounding innings defeat by Yorkshire seeing them slip to second.

Victory for Essex - a sixth in six County Championship games at Chelmsford - was not a foregone conclusion on day four, after Warwickshire had navigated a tricky session on the third evening to leave themselves needing another 324 runs with nine wickets remaining.

But once Siddle had dismissed Banks, who struck seven fours during his maiden half-century, Harmer took the game away from the Bears with a devastating spell.

His first three victims - Rob Yates, Dan Mousley and Tim Ambrose - all fell in the slips, with two catches taken by former England captain Alastair Cook.

He then had Adam Hose caught in the deep from an attempted sweep shot, before Henry Brookes' entertaining cameo of 27 from 25 balls was ended by Matt Quinn.

Harmer snaffled Patel off the bowling of Siddle shortly after lunch before taking the final two wickets - including that of debutant Michael Burgess for a battling 64 - to seal victory.