England Lions v Australian XI: Tourists build healthy lead against Lions

England selectors Ed Smith and James Taylor were watching on at Canterbury

First-class match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three of four): Australian XI: 397 & 223-6: Harris 50; Leach 3-91 England Lions 267: Sibley 74; Tremain 4-70 Australian XI lead by 353 runs Scorecard

England Lions' batsmen face a tricky chase on the final day of their game against Australia A at Canterbury.

After bowling out the hosts for 267 in their first innings from their overnight 232-6, the tourists had reached 223-6 at stumps to lead by 353.

Australian opener Marcus Harris top scored with 50 before he became one of three victims for spinner Jack Leach.

Earlier, Sam Curran made his own half-century for the Lions but the lower order folded inside the first hour.

It continued a fine game for the Surrey all-rounder in front of watching England selectors Ed Smith and James Taylor, and coach Trevor Bayliss.

Curran, who took 6-95 in the Australian XI's first innings, is hoping to be named in Wednesday's squad for England's one-off Test against Ireland, which starts on 24 July.

But the 21-year-old left-armer failed to get any reward in the visitors' second innings as England's bowlers shared the wickets.

Essex paceman Jamie Porter bowled nine economical overs to claim 1-14, while Somerset fast bowler Lewis Gregory picked up the wicket of Travis Head and forced Matthew Wade to retire hurt after striking him on the arm.

Gregory's county team-mate Leach was the pick of the bowlers, removing captain Tim Paine caught and bowled late on, to finish the day with 3-91.

Paine must now decide whether or not to declare overnight.