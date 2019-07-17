Darren Stevens: Derbyshire sign Kent all-rounder, 43, for T20 Blast

Darren Stevens last played a first-team T20 game against Surrey in August 2017

Derbyshire have signed 43-year-old all-rounder Darren Stevens on loan from Kent for their T20 Blast campaign.

Stevens helped Kent win the Twenty20 Cup in 2007 but has not featured in the competition for two years.

He has played in eight Championship games this season, taking seven wickets in their draw at Hampshire this week.

"Whenever we played against Kent, the one person you didn't want to see there was Darren Stevens," said Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "To be able to get someone like Darren on a free loan from Kent is absolute class for us."

Medium-pacer Stevens has played in 208 Twenty20 matches in his career, scoring 3,970 runs at an average of 26.82 and taking 114 wickets.

He will not be able to play against Kent in the competition - although they are not in the same group as Derbyshire - and will still be available for their Championship game against Essex next month.

"He remains very much part of our plans in Championship cricket for the rest of the season," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

Stevens was also a member of the Leicestershire side that won the Twenty20 Cup in 2004 and the Dhaka Gladiators team that won the Bangladesh Premier League in 2013.