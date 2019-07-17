County Championship: Jack Taylor hits 99 as Gloucestershire take command against Leicestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day three):
|Leicestershire 252: Dexter 56; M Taylor 3-39 & 78-2: Azad 38*; Higgins 2-15
|Gloucestershire 504-9 dec: Dent 125, Taylor 99, Smith 84
|Leicestershire (4 pts) trail Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 174 runs
|Match scorecard
Gloucestershire will look to press for victory over Leicestershire on the final day after establishing a 252-run first-innings lead at Cheltenham.
Having resumed on 275-6, just 23 ahead, Jack Taylor (99) and Benny Howell (76) shared 157 for the seventh wicket to take the game away from the Foxes.
They eventually declared on 502-9 with 37 overs left on the third evening.
Leicestershire reached 48-0 before Ryan Higgins took two quick wickets to leave them 78-2 at stumps, 174 runs behind.