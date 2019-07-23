T20 Blast: Yorkshire thrash Leicestershire while Middlesex see off Surrey

Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 12 boundaries in his 54-ball unbeaten 96

Yorkshire scored the second-highest domestic Twenty20 total in history in their 54-run victory at Leicestershire.

The Vikings, who made 255-2, helped by Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 96 not out, also hold the highest total with 260-4 against Northants in 2017.

Leicestershire's reply fell well short on 201-4 despite Lewis Hill's 49 not out from 28 balls.

In Tuesday night's other game, Dawid Malan (117) scored a 49-ball century as Middlesex beat Surrey by 37 runs.

The visitors got off to an explosive start at The Oval as Malan and Stevie Eskinazi (42) put on 131 for the first wicket in 11.1 overs.

But Tom Curran bowled Eskinazi and then AB de Villiers missed a sweep when facing Imran Tahir an over later to be trapped leg before for three.

Malan was brilliantly caught over his right shoulder by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope after hitting seven sixes and 11 fours in his 57-ball knock.

In reply, Surrey lost Will Jacks and Australia batsman Aaron Finch cheaply within the first 19 balls, before Pope and Mark Stoneman (29) kept Surrey in touch.

Toby Roland-Jones (4-35) got rid of Pope (47) and Rikki Clarke in the space of five balls as Surrey's challenge faltered.

Yorkshire so close to T20 record in win over Leicestershire

On a night of 837 runs across the two games, Yorkshire fell six runs short of beating the T20 domestic highest score record which they set themselves two years ago, led that night by Adam Lyth's 73-ball 161 and 41 from Kohler-Cadmore.

This time, Lyth (69) played second fiddle to Kohler-Cadmore, who smashed eight sixes and four fours in his 54-ball knock.

After the openers put on 116 in 10.1 overs, Kohler-Cadmore then added 121 with Nicholas Pooran (67) at nearly three a ball to push Yorkshire well beyond 200.

Leicestershire did their best to keep up with the run rate and had 100 on the board in the 12th over, but they were never able to bring the daunting requirement down.

Hill was one of five Leicestershire batsmen to make a start, but Mark Cosgrove (31), Neil Dexter (25), Colin Ackermann (29) and Arron Lilley (47) were also unable to push on.

The 31 sixes in the game was a joint domestic record, equalling Essex and Surrey's mark that was only set at the weekend.

