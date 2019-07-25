T20 Blast: Lancashire beat Yorkshire & Surrey's Tom Curran takes hat-trick

Tom Curran became the first Surrey bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 cricket

Tom Curran took a hat-trick as Surrey skittled Glamorgan for 44 to win an amazing T20 Blast contest at The Oval.

The 24-year-old, a member of England's World Cup-winning squad, took the first three wickets to set up a thumping 97-run victory, with Glamorgan only chasing what looked a below-par 142.

Curran finished with 3-3, while Gareth Batty took 3-7 and Imran Tahir 3-8.

Elsewhere, Lancashire beat Roses rivals Yorkshire by nine runs at Headingley, despite Nicholas Pooran's 43.

The West Indies wicketkeeper led the Vikings' pursuit of 171, hitting three fours and three sixes before being bowled by Saqib Mahmood (3-33).

Lancashire had earlier made 170-6 from their 20 overs, with Dane Vilas also hitting 43.

In Thursday's other match, Gloucestershire successfully chased 149 to beat Middlesex by two wickets at Cheltenham.

Opener Miles Hammond scored 63 off 35 balls as the hosts reached 151-8 in response to the 148-9 compiled by Middlesex, who were missing injured South Africa great AB de Villiers.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Vilas' 43 helps Lancashire to Roses victory

'The crowd were going mad'

Surrey had never beaten Glamorgan at The Oval in this format - and that record looked likely to remain after they were bowled out for only 141, as Andrew Salter (4-23) and Marchant de Lange (4-26) did much of the damage.

But few could have predicted the mayhem that was to follow, with Curran bowling opener David Lloyd and then having both Colin Ingram and Billy Root caught in the slips to initiate an inspired Surrey bowling display.

"The crowd were going mad and it was a great feeling," Curran told BBC Radio London. "Early wickets were going to be key so it was just about starting well.

"Jade Dernbach bowled an unbelievable first over and set the tone, then I came on and it was my night."

After Curran's early burst, spinners Batty and Tahir combined brilliantly to tear through the Glamorgan order, the latter taking three wickets in five deliveries and at one point being on a hat-trick himself.

Glamorgan's 44 all out becomes the lowest total made in domestic T20 cricket in the UK and the joint third-lowest total ever.

Lightning, rain, dodgy discs & foxes

While Curran left his mark on the match with a superb hat-trick, one furry intruder left his own mark... on the outfield

Away from the drama on the pitch, it was also an evening of unusual interruptions at The Oval.

With the scheduled start already having twice been put back because of lightning and then rain, there was further confusion when one of the Glamorgan fielders noticed the 30-metre discs had been positioned incorrectly before a ball had been bowled.

The sell-out crowd were finally treated to some cricket 45 minutes later than originally planned - until a fox parked up on the outfield midway through the Surrey innings to ensure another lengthy delay.

What's next?

Jofra Archer's next, that's what.

The 24-year-old, one of England's star performers during their World Cup campaign, has been cleared to play for Sussex against Surrey as he steps up his recovery from a side strain.

That match is one of eight T20 Blast fixtures on Friday, with live text and ball-by-ball radio commentary available on the BBC Sport website and app from 18:15 BST.