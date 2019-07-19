The Hundred: Andrew McDonald to coach Birmingham men's side in new ECB competition

Andrew McDonald spent 15 years as a player, mostly for Victoria, including two years with Leicestershire and four Test appearances for Australia

Australian Andrew McDonald is to coach the Birmingham-based men's side in the new competition, The Hundred, in 2020.

The 38-year-old Victorian, who achieved a domestic coaching treble down under last winter, will take charge of the as yet unnamed team.

He will be assisted by former New Zealand Test spinner Daniel Vettori.

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton and Worcestershire counterpart Alex Gidman will also be part of the backroom team.

The five-week 100-ball format tournament will feature city-based teams at eight of the nine Test match grounds in England and Wales, in Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Leeds and London (at Lord's and The Oval).

McDonald is the second Australian to be confirmed in one of the head coach roles, following Simon Katich (Manchester), while BBC Radio Leeds reported last week that Darren Lehmann is poised to take control of the Leeds-based team.

"The Hundred is a tournament that's generating interest across the globe," said McDonald. "The opportunity to be part of it as head coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing.

"Being based at Edgbaston will give this team access to some of the best cricket facilities in the world, but it's also a venue that's very well known for its atmosphere."

Andrew McDonald's coaching team will also include the Bears' Jim Troughton (left), Kiwi Daniel Vettori and the Pears' Alex Gidman (right)

The men's team will play its home games at Edgbaston, while the women's team will be based at New Road, Worcester - and it has been reported that the franchise will go under the name Birmingham Phoenix.

The appointments have been made by the Midlands board headed by Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball and Worcestershire counterpart Matt Rawnsley.

A player draft, the first in British sport, is scheduled to take place on 20 October.

McDonald and Vettori

McDonald spent 15 years a player with Victoria, Delhi Daredevils, Leicestershire, Melbourne Renegades, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Adelaide Strikers, South Australia and Sydney Thunder, as well as winning four Test caps for Australia in 2009.

After later taking the role of elite performance director with Leicestershire, last winter he became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble since the launch of the 20-over Big Bash.

He led Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, as well as winning the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria.

Vettori, 40, won 112 Test caps for New Zealand, as well as playing in 291 one-day internationals and 34 T20 games, and he had brief stints in England with Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.

He has coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, as well as Big Bash side Brisbane Heat and in the T20 Blast with Middlesex and Derbyshire.