County Championship: Gloucestershire snatch last-over win against Leicestershire

Ryan Higgins' third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket helped Gloucestershire to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day four): Leicestershire 252 & 299: Azad 121; Higgins 5-71 Gloucestershire 504-9 dec: Dent 125, J Taylor 99, Smith 84 & 48-4: Wright 2-26 Gloucestershire (22 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Gloucestershire beat Leicestershire by six wickets in the last over of a dramatic final session at Cheltenham.

Leicestershire appeared to be cruising towards a draw when, at the tea interval, they still had six second-innings wickets remaining.

But they lost centurion Hassan Azad for 121 straight after the break and collapsed from 255-4 to 299 all out.

The hosts had eight overs to chase 48, and Gareth Roderick sealed victory with a six over cover with three balls left.

Seamer Ryan Higgins took 5-71 to give Gloucestershire an unlikely chance of victory, and his six off the final ball of the penultimate over left his side needing nine off Chris Wright's final over to win.

And Roderick obliged with a maximum off the third ball to clinch a 22-point win that lifted Gloucestershire up to seventh in Division Two, while Leicestershire remain bottom of the table.