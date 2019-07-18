Tom Banton stars with the bat as Somerset beat Glamorgan

Colin Ingram hit 50 not out in Glamorgan's final over

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Somerset Glamorgan: 180-5 off 20 overs; Lloyd 57, Ingram 50*, Lawlor 43; van der Merwe 2-17 Somerset 181-2 off 18 overs; Banton 64, Trego 47, Babar 35 Somerset won by eight wickets Scorecard & Tables

Tom Banton slammed 64 off 34 balls as Somerset cruised to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan on 181-2.

Former England Under-19s captain Banton and Babar Azam (35) got the visitors off to a decisive flying start as they chased the hosts' target.

Peter Trego (47*) saw the visitors home with two overs to spare.

Glamorgan's 180-5 was a stop-start affair despite an impressive start from David Lloyd (57) and Jeremy Lawlor (43).

Roelof van der Merwe's fine spell of spin earned him two for 17 as Somerset slammed the brakes on, only for Colin Ingram to reach 50 not out with 27 off the final over after a slow start.

It looked to be a challenging target, but Banton's hitting made light work of the task in an opening partnership of 98 in nine overs.

Glamorgan next face Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on Friday, 19 July while Somerset are at Kent the following day.