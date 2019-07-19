Fidel Edwards: Hampshire paceman joins Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast matches

Fidel Edwards took three wickets in Hampshire's One-Day Cup defeat by Somerset in May

Hampshire pace bowler Fidel Edwards has joined Birmingham Bears on a month-long loan for their first 10 T20 Blast fixtures of the season.

The 37-year-old goes straight into the squad for the Bears' derby against Worcestershire Rapids on Friday.

He will later return for the end of Hampshire's County Championship season.

"We're very grateful to Hampshire for allowing him to come to Edgbaston at such short notice," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said.

"It's well known that our seam bowling resources have been stretched in recent weeks, but the addition of Fidel bolsters our attack as we enter this important opening weekend of the Vitality Blast."

Edwards is currently sixth in the list of top wicket-takers in County Championship Division One, having taken 40 wickets in 10 fixtures this season.