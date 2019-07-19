Afghanistan v West Indies (in India) 2019

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite and Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran

(all matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, India)

November

5 1st Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)

7 2nd Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)

9 3rd Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)

13 1st ODI (04:00 GMT)

16 2nd ODI (04:00 GMT)

18 3rd ODI (04:00 GMT)

27-1 Dec Only Test (04:00 GMT)

West Indies then stay in India to play India in a limited-overs series.

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

