T20 Blast: Rain rescues Glamorgan at Gloucestershire

Chris Cooke of Glamorgan is bowled by Gloucestershire's Benny Howell before the rain came

Glamorgan were saved from a second successive T20 Blast defeat by rain against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

After an opening defeat against Somerset, Glamorgan struggled to 96-8 after 15.3 overs, as Gloucestershire medium-pacer Benny Howell took career-best T20 figures of 5-18.

Gloucestershire were denied chasing a modest total by a torrential downpour at the College Ground.

Glamorgan's top-scorer was David Lloyd with 21 off 20 balls.