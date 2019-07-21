County Championship: Gloucestershire recover against Worcestershire at Cheltenham

Tom Smith maintained his good form after making 84 at Cheltenham against Leicestershire last week

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day one): Gloucestershire 339-7: Smith 79*, Higgins 76, Dent 58; Leach 3-71 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Ryan Higgins delighted Gloucestershire supporters with a sparkling 76 as the hosts recovered from an early setback against Worcestershire at Cheltenham.

The Pears dismissed opener Miles Hammond off the fourth ball of the day after choosing to bowl first.

But Higgins' 59-ball knock and half-centuries from captain Chris Dent (58) and Tom Smith (79 not out) guided Gloucestershire to 339-7 by stumps.

Joe Leach was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers with 3-71.

Higgins struck 13 fours in his counter-attacking display as he and Smith added 128 for the fifth wicket.

Smith also enjoyed another profitable time up the order as he backed-up his 84 on the same ground last week in the victory against Leicestershire.