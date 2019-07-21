Euro T20 great exposure for Scottish players, says national coach Shane Burger

Ireland and Scotland are regular international opponents and now their domestic teams will be too

Scotland head coach Shane Burger says the Euro T20 Slam can help some of his players become household names.

Edinburgh Rocks and Glasgow Giants from Scotland will compete with Ireland's Belfast Titans and Dublin Chiefs and Dutch sides Amsterdam Knights and Rotterdam Rhinos this autumn.

England captain Eoin Morgan is among those taking part.

"As a cricketer, I don't think you can ask for much more in terms of your development," said Burger.

"Imagine what it's going to be like for a local Scottish player to be lucky enough to get in the 18 and then to rub shoulders with the likes of a Martin Guptill and a Chris Lynn.

"I'm actually involved in the Edinburgh Rocks team. I've been pulled in from a coaching point of view and we have Toby Bailey, who was head coach previously to myself of the Scottish team, working with the Glasgow team. The Glasgow team will have Lance Klusener as their head coach and the Edinburgh Rocks will have Mark Ramprakash as their head coach.

"I'm really hoping that they leave this tournament and look back and go, 'Well, never mind your Martin Guptills and your Chris Lynns of the world, we've got George Munseys and Kyle Coetzers'."

The first 10 matches take place in Amstelveen in late August/early September before the tournament moves to Edinburgh for the second round and then Malahide for the third. The semi-finals and final also take place on the Irish coast. On matchday, at least six of the 11 will be domestic players.

"It's a very unique tournament and listening to the owners and the organisers, they certainly have high aspirations and they even said they're looking to make it one of the top three T20 tournaments in the world," added Burger on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"It's going to be televised in eight different regions in the world. The players are going to get a lot of exposure in this tournament, and the coaches.

"I can't think of a much better way of ticking all the boxes in terms of allowing Scottish cricket, Irish cricket and Dutch cricket to really become forces to be reckoned with within world cricket."